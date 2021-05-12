CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pr. George's lifting restrictions | Unintended consequences of CDC mask guidance | Mont. Co. reopening plan | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
More speed cameras could be coming to DC in summer safety push

John Aaron | jaaron@wtop.com

May 12, 2021, 4:07 PM

There may soon be more speed cameras to watch for under a new push to make streets safer this summer and beyond in D.C.

“No one likes to get a speeding ticket, but as you’ve always heard me say, you don’t have to get it,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “What’s worse than getting a speeding ticket is getting hit by a speeding car.”

Bowser said $5 million is being reallocated for road safety improvements. Those improvements include additional automated enforcement cameras and signs that tell drivers when they’re going too fast.

The push is officially called the Vision Zero Summer Safety Campaign, a reference to D.C.’s Vision Zero initiative, which aims to reach zero transportation-related deaths by 2024.

D.C. Department of Transportation director Everett Lott said that across the city, “like here at 18th Street and M Street, Northwest, we’re planning a variety of improvements, including a dedicated bike lane, more signage and improvements, pavement markings.”

Bowser also said her upcoming budget would include over $5 million for upgrades for automated traffic enforcement cameras. That upcoming budget includes a plan to keep the DC Circulator free as well, in order to keep cars off the road.

John Aaron

John Aaron is a news anchor and reporter for WTOP. After starting his professional broadcast career as an anchor and reporter for WGET and WGTY in Gettysburg, PA, he went on to spend several years in the world of sports media, working for Comcast SportsNet, MLB Network Radio, and WTOP sports.

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News

