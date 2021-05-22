CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Audi Field mask update | DC restrictions lifted | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Man killed outside Northeast DC apartment building

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

May 22, 2021, 2:47 AM

A man is dead after being shot outside an apartment complex in Northeast D.C. early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 12 a.m. on Jay Street near the Paradise at Parkside Community Center.

D.C. police said the man was shot and taken to the hospital, where he later died.

No arrests were made at the scene, and it is unknown what caused the shooting.

In a follow-up tweet, police said they are looking for a silver Porsche SUV with “heavily tinted windows.”

A map below shows where the shooting took place.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

