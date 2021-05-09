DC man stabbed to death near Eastern Market Metro station

29-year-old Southeast D.C. resident Keith Frye was found stabbed to death yesterday near the Eastern Market Metro station, according to police.

According to D.C. police, officers showed up to 8th Street SE in the Barracks Row neighborhood around 5:45 p.m. and found 29-year-old Southeast D.C. resident Keith Frye suffering from a stab wound. D.C. Fire and EMS said Frye showed no signs of life when they arrived.

Police are still looking for Frye’s killer, who police said might be a tall, slim Black man with a light complexion who was wearing a red Cavaliers hat with a yellow logo, a light green or grey jack, a grey hoodie underneath and blue or grey skinny jeans.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.