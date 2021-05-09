CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. lifts indoor mask mandate | Montgomery Co. video competition | Md. mask guidelines updated | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » DC man stabbed to…

DC man stabbed to death near Eastern Market Metro station

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

May 9, 2021, 2:45 PM

A D.C. man was found stabbed to death Saturday near the Eastern Market Metro station, according to police.

According to D.C. police, officers showed up to 8th Street SE in the Barracks Row neighborhood around 5:45 p.m. and found 29-year-old Southeast D.C. resident Keith Frye suffering from a stab wound. D.C. Fire and EMS said Frye showed no signs of life when they arrived.

Police are still looking for Frye’s killer, who police said might be a tall, slim Black man with a light complexion who was wearing a red Cavaliers hat with a yellow logo, a light green or grey jack, a grey hoodie underneath and blue or grey skinny jeans.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

