DC Council chair Mendelson to run for reelection

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson has filed paperwork to run for reelection in 2022.

The Democrat is seeking a fourth term on the council.

If Mendelson wins he would be the longest-serving chairman in the history of the D.C. Council.

He was first elected to the council in Nov. 1998 as an at-large council member.

Mendelson served in that role until June 2012 when he was selected by other council members to succeed Kwame Brown, who resigned from the position.

He was later elected as chairman of the D.C. Council in 2012, 2014 and 2018.

Mendelson served eight years as chair of council’s judiciary committee before his current role.

WTOP has reached out to Mendelson for comment.