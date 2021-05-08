CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC leaders react to mask guidance | DC kids get vaccinated | When to reserve zoo passes | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
DC Council chair Mendelson to run for reelection

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 8, 2021, 11:16 AM

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson has filed paperwork to run for reelection in 2022.

The Democrat is seeking a fourth term on the council.

If Mendelson wins he would be the longest-serving chairman in the history of the D.C. Council.

He was first elected to the council in Nov. 1998 as an at-large council member.

Mendelson served in that role until June 2012 when he was selected by other council members to succeed Kwame Brown, who resigned from the position.

He was later elected as chairman of the D.C. Council in 2012, 2014 and 2018.

Mendelson served eight years as chair of council’s judiciary committee before his current role.

WTOP has reached out to Mendelson for comment.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

