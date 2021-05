A man and woman are in the hospital after a car jumped the curb and hit the couple in D.C. Sunday.

The crash happened just after 12 a.m. Sunday on Mount Vernon Square in Northwest.

The victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but they are expected to survive.

D.C. police said the woman who drove the car onto the sidewalk is under arrest for reckless driving.

Officials are investigating whether alcohol played a role in the crash.