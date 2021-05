A 13-year-old boy is in the hospital after being stabbed in the leg in Southeast D.C. Friday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of 37th Street and Ridge Road in the Fort Dupont neighborhood.

D.C. police said the teenager is expected to survive and that the stabbing was a targeted incident.

No arrests have been made, but police said they believe another juvenile is the suspected stabber.