A man was killed after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Saturday night.

The incident around 8:30 p.m. on Mellon Street near Martin Luther King Jr Avenue in Congress Heights.

D.C. police said they found the man shot outside, where he later died.

It is unclear what led to the shooting. Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

It is being investigated as a homicide.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

