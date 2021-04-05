CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
US Park Police officer struck by car in Northwest DC

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

April 5, 2021, 6:23 AM

A vehicle struck and injured a U.S. Park Police officer in Northwest D.C. early Monday morning.

The officer was hit by a car on 14th Street NW, near Thomas Circle, just after 3:30 a.m. Monday.

They were treated on scene for knee injuries before being released.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports 14th Street reopened around 5:30 a.m. following a southbound closure in the vicinity of Thomas Circle.

