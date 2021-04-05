CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Read this before laminating your vaccine card | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Two brothers shot, killed in DC

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

April 5, 2021, 12:42 AM

Two brothers were shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Saturday night, D.C. Police said.

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the Bellevue neighborhood.

Police said the men were shot in a residential building on 6th Street near Darrington Street but were found dead a few blocks away at 4th Street and Chesapeake Street.

The brothers have been identified as 26-year-old Antuan Davis and 29-year-old Anthony Davis of Temple Hills, Maryland.

D.C. Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that can provide information that leads to the arrest or convection of the shooter. Anyone with information can call police at 202-727-9099.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

