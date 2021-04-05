Two brothers shot, killed in DC

Two brothers were shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Saturday night, D.C. Police said.

Two brothers were shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Saturday night, D.C. Police said.

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the Bellevue neighborhood.

Police said the men were shot in a residential building on 6th Street near Darrington Street but were found dead a few blocks away at 4th Street and Chesapeake Street.

The brothers have been identified as 26-year-old Antuan Davis and 29-year-old Anthony Davis of Temple Hills, Maryland.

D.C. Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that can provide information that leads to the arrest or convection of the shooter. Anyone with information can call police at 202-727-9099.