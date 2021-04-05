Two brothers shot, killed in DC

Two brothers were shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Saturday night, D.C. Police said.
The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the Bellevue neighborhood.
Police said the men were shot in a residential building on 6th Street near Darrington Street but were found dead a few blocks away at 4th Street and Chesapeake Street.
The brothers have been identified as 26-year-old Antuan Davis and 29-year-old Anthony Davis of Temple Hills, Maryland.
D.C. Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that can provide information that leads to the arrest or convection of the shooter. Anyone with information can call police at 202-727-9099.