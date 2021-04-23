CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: College plans for fall | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » Proposed route would bring…

Proposed route would bring DC Circulator back to Ward 7

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

April 23, 2021, 1:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

After a round of community feedback, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Friday that a proposed route for the DC Circulator would bring service back to Ward 7.

The Circulator is a free bus service with six current routes.

The proposed 14.5-mile route would create an East/West connection between Wards 6 and 7, supplementing Metrobus Route 97, which only operates during peak hours, according to a news release.

The route would serve the Deanwood, Benning Road, Stadium Armory and Union Station Metro stations.

“The DC Circulator, which is currently free, is efficient and reliable — that’s why we love it, and that’s why our residents and visitors love it. We’re proud to be in the process of returning the Circulator to Ward 7,” Bowser said in a statement.

In the fall, the city asked for community feedback on the possible Ward 7 route. According to the release, the survey received over 1,700 responses, with a majority of respondents being Ward 7 residents.

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is now seeking public comment on the proposed route, among other improvements to the Circulator. Comments can be submitted online, or residents can call 202-671-2020 to provide feedback. The comment period closes May 28.

After the comment period ends, DDOT will hold a public hearing in the summer on the proposed final route.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Ahuja vows to bring stable leadership to OPM after years of turnover at the top

Here’s what 3 USPS nominees face if confirmed to serve on agency board

Data gathering for Veterans Affairs investigations is an ‘iterative process’

House debates two sets of changes designed to improve VA accountability office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up