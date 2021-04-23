Proposed route would bring DC Circulator back to Ward 7

After a round of community feedback, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Friday that a proposed route for the DC Circulator would bring service back to Ward 7.

The Circulator is a free bus service with six current routes.

The proposed 14.5-mile route would create an East/West connection between Wards 6 and 7, supplementing Metrobus Route 97, which only operates during peak hours, according to a news release.

The route would serve the Deanwood, Benning Road, Stadium Armory and Union Station Metro stations.

“The DC Circulator, which is currently free, is efficient and reliable — that’s why we love it, and that’s why our residents and visitors love it. We’re proud to be in the process of returning the Circulator to Ward 7,” Bowser said in a statement.

In the fall, the city asked for community feedback on the possible Ward 7 route. According to the release, the survey received over 1,700 responses, with a majority of respondents being Ward 7 residents.

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is now seeking public comment on the proposed route, among other improvements to the Circulator. Comments can be submitted online, or residents can call 202-671-2020 to provide feedback. The comment period closes May 28.

After the comment period ends, DDOT will hold a public hearing in the summer on the proposed final route.