CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Tigers at Va. zoo test positive | DC-area colleges detail vaccination plans | DC opening walk-up vaccine sites for seniors | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » Faith leaders discuss DC…

Faith leaders discuss DC statehood in Emancipation Day panel

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

April 16, 2021, 4:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Friday is Emancipation Day in D.C. and faith leaders celebrated the holiday by talking about how they can help the community address racial inequalities.

A panel discussion hosted by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office featured faith leaders from across the country centering around Emancipation Day and commemorating the abolishment of slavery in the District.

The virtual event titled “From Enslavement to D.C. Statehood: Representation, Identity, and Diversity 51 Faith Leaders for Statehood” looked at exploring the path forward in the quest for racial equality and social justice.

Social Justice Pastor Rev. Stephen Green of the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York said religious leaders can help by encouraging people to talk about the past and take action for the future.

“We have to ensure that we are a part of this collective fight,” Green said.

“I’m glad we talked about this idea of connections, but also recognizing the importance of creating a culture of civic engagement,” Green said.

Rabbi Hannah Goldstein of D.C.’s Temple Sinai said it’s about educating the community about the roots of inequalities as statehood for the District is back in the conversation.

“Statehood has always been connected to racism and the denial of statehood and the denial of the vote has always been connected to racism,” said Goldstein.

Faith leaders explored their roles in racial equality and answered questions on what the might look like.

Talib Shareef, president of the Nation’s Mosque, said that leaders in religious communities have a unique opportunity to connect people.

“Faith leaders have a responsibility to be out in front of this,” Shareef said.

“If you don’t have representation, if you’re not at the table, that means those concerns cannot be represented. So faith leaders have a pivotal, ethical responsibility to connect people to their creative life and their responsibility,” he added.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA vows to pause EHR rollout at future sites until strategic review is complete

When it comes to open source, culture continues to eat strategy, policy for lunch

Pentagon believes it escaped unscathed from SolarWinds, Microsoft hacks

State Department cyber diplomacy bill seeks to fill ‘missing piece’ in interagency defense

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up