CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » DC to settle $1.6…

DC to settle $1.6 million of suits by 2017 inauguration protesters

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

April 26, 2021, 11:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The ACLU of D.C. on Monday announced that the District has agreed to a $1.6 million settlement of two lawsuits over the treatment of protesters at then-President Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017.

The ACLU said in a statement that the lawsuits — one filed by the organization on behalf of six protesters and journalists; the other, a class-action suit by 100 people brought by Jeffrey Light — alleged “constitutional violations” against more than two dozen police officers and then-Police Chief Peter Newsham, “including mass arrests of demonstrators without probable cause, unlawful conditions of confinement for detainees, and/or use of excessive force.”

The lawsuits allege that police officers “kettled” more than 200 protesters and denied them access to food, water and restrooms for up to 16 hours, as well as using pepper spray, flash-bang grenades and more without warning on people inside and outside the kettle.

The D.C. police’s “unconstitutional guilt-by-association policing and excessive force, including the use of chemical weapons, not only injured our clients physically but also chilled their speech and the speech of countless others who wished to exercise their First Amendment rights but feared an unwarranted assault,” Scott Michelman, legal director of the D.C. ACLU, said in a statement.

He contrasted the police’s reaction to the diverse crowd with that of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump crowd, in which “armed white insurrectionists with a right-wing message stormed Congress, and the police let them walk away.”

The ACLU said the office of Attorney General Karl Racine “will not oppose motions to expunge the arrest records of plaintiffs in both suits,” and that the police will modify procedures to as not to leave protesters without unduly long waits for restrooms and water.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal Mobility Working Group’s timely framework for 5G testing, security

Pentagon now using direct-hire authorities for a third of its cyber workforce

GAO flags longstanding quality and organizational concerns with DHS OIG

Ahuja vows to bring stable leadership to OPM after years of turnover at the top

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up