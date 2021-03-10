Suspects, bikes sought in DC shooting that damaged vehicles

Police are looking for suspects and the vehicles they were operating in connection to a shooting that struck at least two vehicles last month in D.C.

Police are looking for suspects and the vehicles they were operating in connection to a shooting that struck at least two cars last month in D.C.

It happened on Feb. 16 just after 5 p.m. in the area of the 3700 block of North Capitol Street NW

Several dirt bikes were blocking traffic on the roadway when a car driver honked his horn a couple of times. The bikes opened up and the driver proceeded through the opening.

One of the dirt bike operators sped toward the rear of his car. The driver then heard a couple of gunshots. When he approached Webster Street NE, he heard more shots, which struck his vehicle.

He then pulled in the middle lane of Hawaii Avenue NE and stopped. The operator of the dirt bike who followed him pulled up to the intersection in the right lane, stopped and fired more shots, the police report said.

The dirt bike then fled on Allison Street NE, with the driver in pursuit.

The dirt bike operator drove into Fort Totten Park and the driver of the vehicle went northbound on Fort Totten Drive. He saw the dirt bike ride out of the park heading westbound on Allison Street NE toward North Capitol Street NE, upon which the driver lost sight of the dirt bike.

Police said that the vehicle had bullet holes in the left, rear hatchback, rear taillight, left tire and rear passenger door. There was also damage to the left, rear passenger door.

Another driver reported that he was traveling northbound on Clermont Drive NE and changed to the right lane when the rear window of his vehicle shattered.

Below is a video of the vehicles and dirt bike operators sought in the incident.