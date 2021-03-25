Police: Teenager shot after trying to rob off-duty agent with BB gun in DC

An arrest was made in connection to a failed robbery that ended with the suspect being shot by an off-duty member of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency in Southeast D.C. Wednesday.

According to D.C. police, the suspect — a 16-year-old boy — approached the agent on the 1200 block of Mississippi Avenue around 9 p.m. while armed with what appeared to be a handgun.

The suspect said, “Give it up!,” announcing his intent to rob the agent, a news release said.

The agent tried to get the weapon away from the suspect, and a short struggle broke out. When he could not get the gun, the agent pulled out his service weapon and fired a single shot, striking the boy, who then ran from the scene.

The gunshot set off D.C. police’s ShotSpotter Detection System, and officers were dispatched to the area.

The agent flagged down an officer and gave them his account of the incident.

The teenager was found nearby suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder; he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The gun the teenager used was found nearby; it turned out to be a BB gun, according to police.

The 16-year-old was charged with assault with intent to commit robbery while armed.

The incident remains under investigation.