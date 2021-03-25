CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Police: Teenager shot after trying to rob off-duty agent with BB gun in DC

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

March 25, 2021, 10:20 PM

An arrest was made in connection to a failed robbery that ended with the teenage suspect being shot by an off-duty member of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency in Southeast D.C. Wednesday.

According to D.C. police, the suspect — a 16-year-old boy — approached the agent on the 1200 block of Mississippi Avenue around 9 p.m. while armed with what appeared to be a handgun.

This BB gun was recovered from the scene of an attempted robbery in Southeast D.C. March 24, 2021. (Courtesy D.C. police)

The suspect said, “Give it up!,” announcing his intent to rob the agent, a news release said.

The agent tried to get the weapon away from the suspect, and a short struggle broke out. When he could not get the gun, the agent pulled out his service weapon and fired a single shot, striking the boy, who then ran from the scene.

The gunshot set off D.C. police’s ShotSpotter Detection System, and officers were dispatched to the area.

The agent flagged down an officer and gave them his account of the incident.

The teenager was found nearby suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder; he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The gun the teenager used was found nearby; it turned out to be a BB gun, according to police.

The 16-year-old was charged with assault with intent to commit robbery while armed.

The incident remains under investigation.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

