Person barricades himself against police in Southeast DC

Police dealt with a six-hour barricade situation in Southeast D.C. on Sunday evening.

Listen now to WTOP News

Police dealt with a six-hour barricade situation in Southeast D.C. on Sunday evening.

The stand-off was first reported around 4 p.m. Sunday in an apartment building near the intersection of 4th Street and Lebaum Street, according to a Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman.

The spokeswoman said an armed man barricaded himself inside the building.

Officers called an Emergency Response Team, who negotiated with the man for six hours.

The stand-off ended peacefully around 10:30 p.m., the spokeswoman said.

Police then arrested the man.

No one was hurt during the incident.