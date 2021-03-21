CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Person barricades himself against police in Southeast DC

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

March 21, 2021, 11:20 PM

Police dealt with a six-hour barricade situation in Southeast D.C. on Sunday evening.

The stand-off was first reported around 4 p.m. Sunday in an apartment building near the intersection of 4th Street and Lebaum Street, according to a Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman.

The spokeswoman said an armed man barricaded himself inside the building.

Officers called an Emergency Response Team, who negotiated with the man for six hours.

The stand-off ended peacefully around 10:30 p.m., the spokeswoman said.

Police then arrested the man.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

