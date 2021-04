A shooting left one man dead and sent another to the hospital in D.C. on Saturday.

It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on Madison Street near North Capitol Street in Northeast D.C., according to a Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman.

The spokeswoman said two people were shot.

One man died at the scene and the other was taken to a nearby hospital, the spokeswoman said.

Investigators are looking for two suspects, but no arrests have been made.

No other information was provided by police.