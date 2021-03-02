CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Specialist calls J&J vaccine a 'winner' | Youth coping with pandemic | Single-dose vaccinations in Va. | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Man wounded near DC-295 in Northeast DC

Rick Massimo

March 2, 2021, 5:42 PM

A man was shot in Northeast D.C. on Tuesday afternoon.

D.C. police said the victim was hit in the lower body around 2:25 p.m. on Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue Northeast, just south of DC-295.

The police said the wounded man was conscious and responsive.

Police have asked people to be on the lookout for an older-model Acura with Maryland temporary plates. They said that if you see it, don’t take any action except calling 911.

Traffic effects from the investigation have led to a spreading traffic jam for the past few hours.

At one point, all northbound lanes of DC-295 between Benning Road and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue were blocked. Burroughs Avenue is blocked between Minnesota Avenue and DC-295.

As of about 3:45 p.m., one lane was getting by, but that’s still enough to really foul things up: Dave Dildine, in the WTOP Traffic Center, said the delays are stretching all the way back to Virginia on I-395.

“Northbound traffic is heavy and slow from Crystal City, across the Southeast/Southwest Freeway onto DC-295,” Dildine said. “Side effects include bailout delays on New York Avenue and Minnesota Avenue in Northeast.”

