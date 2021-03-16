DC Del. Norton calls scaling back of Capitol fencing a ‘victory’

Fencing around the U.S. Capitol that was put up after the deadly Jan. 6 riot is coming down, and D.C. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton says it's a win for residents.

Some of the fencing around the U.S. Capitol that was put up after the deadly Jan. 6 riot is coming down, and D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton said it’s a win for residents.

“Finally, the fencing around the Capitol complex is beginning to come down, representing an enormous victory for D.C. residents and the American people,” Norton said in a news release.

“This week, the Architect of the Capitol and the Capitol Police will move the inner fencing around Capitol Square closer to the Capitol, which will allow more pedestrian access to the sidewalks and walkways. Next week, the outer perimeter fencing will be removed. I’ll keep fighting to remove all of the fencing.”

Norton is among many District leaders — including Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. council members — who have heavily criticized the fencing.

On Monday, the U.S. Capitol Police said there was no known, credible threat to Congress or the Capitol. But the agency said plans could change if it learns of new threats.

Last week, Norton met with D.C. Public School third graders from Brent Elementary School, which is near the Capitol.

The students wrote a plethora of letters to Norton, with several saying the fence made the Capitol look like a prison.

Norton proposed a ban on permanent fencing around the Capitol in February.