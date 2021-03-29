Building collapses in Northeast as winds whip through DC

A building that was at least three stories high collapsed as 50 mph gusts whipped through Northeast D.C. Sunday night. Scaffolding in Northwest came down, as did trees around the region.

Update structure collapse on 20th St NE. All searches concluded by #DCsBravest with no evidence of anyone trapped. This structure was at least 3 stories high. Debris fills side street. @Dcra on scene. 3 adults & 3 children from adjacent home remain evacuated. pic.twitter.com/hyx21W3PVT — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 29, 2021

The structure fell apart around 9 p.m. on 20th Street near Rhode Island Avenue.

D.C. Fire and EMS sent in a canine rescue dog named Kimber to determine whether anyone was inside the building in the 3000 block of 20th Street. No one was found.

Update structure collapse 3000 block 20th St NE. @PepcoConnect has cut power to downed lines. #DCsBravest Search and Rescue canine Kimber with handler Chris Holmes is conducting a search along with Special Ops personnel from our Rescue Squads. pic.twitter.com/FlBpHfSFE6 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 29, 2021

The building was either being renovated or was under construction, according to the fire department.

Structure collapse 3000 block 20th St NE. Major collapse of a structure either being renovated or under construction. Power lines also down. Search will be conducted once power is secured. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/476RrMXItT — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 29, 2021

Splintered wood and dry wall took down nearby electrical poles.

No one was injured.

Six people — three adults and three children — in an adjacent home did have to evacuate during the collapse, but they were able to return shortly after.

A building inspector is investigating the collapse.

In a separate incident, Sunday’s storm caused a scaffolding on a four-story building on Prospect Street in Northwest to partially collapse. According to D.C. Fire and EMS, the scaffolding was found leaning over the sidewalk in a “precarious position,” forcing emergency crews to evacuated restaurants that were below it, including Peacock Café, Mai Thai and Café Milano.

No injuries were reported.

Update structural damage incident 3200 block Prospect St NW. Large section of scaffolding atop 4 story building leaning over sidewalk in precarious position. Danger of further toppling to street. #DCsBravest evacuated restaurants below and established a collapse zone. No injuries pic.twitter.com/8nSV7v9wSx — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 28, 2021

Across the region, trees came down. In the Great Falls area of Virginia, Georgetown Pike at Leigh Mill Road is closed after a large tree came down, bringing with it power poles and power lines.

The winds also caused power outages around the area.

Monday is expected to again be windy, with winds out of the Northwest. Gusts will be over 25 mph as temperatures top out near 60 degrees.

Forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Winds of 10 mph to 20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph. Highs near 60.

Mostly sunny and breezy. Winds of 10 mph to 20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph. Highs near 60. Tuesday: Slight breeze, sunny and warmer. Winds out of the South at up to 20 mph. Highs in the upper 60s.

Slight breeze, sunny and warmer. Winds out of the South at up to 20 mph. Highs in the upper 60s. Wednesday: Rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Thursday: Cold with morning rain. Winds out of the Northwest of 15 mph to 25 mph. Highs in the upper 40s

WTOP’s Jose Umana and Luke Lukert contributed to this story.