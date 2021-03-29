CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine rollout decides Md. health chief's fate | Latest vaccine numbers | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Building collapses in Northeast as winds whip through DC

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com
Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

March 29, 2021, 5:32 AM

A building on 20th Street collapsed on March 29, 2021.
WTOP/Luke Lukert
The structure on 20th Street fell apart around 9 p.m. on 20th Street near Rhode Island Avenue.
Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
Firefighters look at the collapse of a home on 20th Street.
Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
(1/3)

A building that was at least three stories high collapsed as 50 mph gusts whipped through Northeast D.C. Sunday night.

The structure fell apart around 9 p.m. on 20th Street near Rhode Island Avenue.

D.C. Fire and EMS sent in a canine rescue dog named Kimber to determine whether anyone was inside the building in the 3000 block of 20th Street. No one was found.

The building was either being renovated or was under construction, according to the fire department.

Splintered wood and dry wall took down nearby electrical poles.

No one was injured.

Six people — three adults and three children — in an adjacent home did have to evacuate during the collapse, but they were able to return shortly after.

A building inspector is investigating the collapse.

In a separate incident, Sunday’s storm caused a scaffolding on a four-story building on Prospect Street in Northwest to partially collapse. According to D.C. Fire and EMS, the scaffolding was found leaning over the sidewalk in a “precarious position,” forcing emergency crews to evacuated restaurants that were below it, including Peacock Café, Mai Thai and Café Milano.

No injuries were reported.

Across the region, trees came down. In the Great Falls area of Virginia, Georgetown Pike at Leigh Mill Road is closed after a large tree came down, bringing with it power poles and power lines.

The winds also caused power outages around the area.

Monday is expected to again be windy, with winds out of the Northwest. Gusts will be over 25 mph as temperatures top out near 60 degrees.

Forecast:

  • Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Winds of 10 mph to 20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph. Highs near 60.
  • Tuesday: Slight breeze, sunny and warmer. Winds out of the South at up to 20 mph. Highs in the upper 60s.
  • Wednesday: Rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
  • Thursday: Cold with morning rain. Winds out of the Northwest of 15 mph to 25 mph. Highs in the upper 40s

WTOP’s Jose Umana and Luke Lukert contributed to this story.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

