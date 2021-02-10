Manhole explosion leaves car damaged in Northwest DC

A flying manhole cover in Northwest D.C. left a car damaged Wednesday night.

City officials and Pepco were ventilating a nearby building when a manhole exploded just before 11 p.m.

It happened on the 1300 block of Vermont Avenue Northwest, where D.C. Fire and EMS was investigating a carbon monoxide leak.

There were no injuries, D.C. Fire and EMS said, but the incident left a nearby car with damage to its bumper.

Update 1300 block Vermont Ave NW. Manhole explosion took place with no injuries but damaged parked vehicle. @PepcoConnect on scene attempting to isolate power. #DCsBravest checking adjacent structures for any extension via electrical panels. Additional units requested. pic.twitter.com/16qen5sj9s — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 11, 2021



Below is a map of where it happened.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to say D.C. Fire and EMS investigated a carbon monoxide leak.