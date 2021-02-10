CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Manhole explosion leaves car damaged in Northwest DC

Laura Spitalniak | @LauraSpitalniak

February 10, 2021, 11:46 PM

A flying manhole cover in Northwest D.C. left a car damaged Wednesday night.

City officials and Pepco were ventilating a nearby building when a manhole exploded just before 11 p.m.

It happened on the 1300 block of Vermont Avenue Northwest, where D.C. Fire and EMS was investigating a carbon monoxide leak.

There were no injuries, D.C. Fire and EMS said, but the incident left a nearby car with damage to its bumper.


Below is a map of where it happened.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to say D.C. Fire and EMS investigated a carbon monoxide leak.

