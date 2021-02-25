Man shot at Chick-Fil-A in Northeast DC

A man was shot at a Chick-Fil-A in Northeast D.C. on Thursday, the police said.

The D.C. police said the man robbed the establishment on Maryland Avenue Northeast at about noon and was shot by a special police officer while trying to flee.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the man, whom they did not identify, on the ground, unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital.

They said they found a weapon belonging to the man on the scene.

A Chick-Fil-A spokesperson said in a statement, “We can confirm that a Team Member was robbed at gunpoint this afternoon. No Team Members were injured. All other questions need to be directed to local law enforcement.”

The Chick-Fil-A was closed. Police asked people to avoid the area during their investigation.

