DC police investigating Georgetown shooting after 1 killed

Abigail Constantino

February 18, 2021, 5:24 PM

Police are investigating a shooting in D.C.’s Georgetown area that left a man dead on Thursday.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Thomas Jefferson Street Northwest. Police found a man who had been shot. It appears the shooting happened inside of a residence, a D.C. police spokesman said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still looking for the suspects, and they believe the shooting was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information about this case should call police at (202) 727-9099.

Below is the area where it happened.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more details.

