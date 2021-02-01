CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
1 person injured in DC house fire

Luke Garrett | @luke_e_garrett

February 1, 2021, 1:24 AM

One person was trapped in a fire that tore through a family house in D.C. on Sunday night.

The blaze started around 10:45 p.m. on Lebaum Street near 5th Street Southeast.

D.C. Fire and EMS said it found one victim in the house after the flames had been put out. The person’s condition is unknown.

The heavy blaze started on the first floor and burned through the second floor and into the attic.

The cause of the fire is unclear. A spokesman said D.C. Fire is investigating the incident.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.

