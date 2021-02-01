1 person injured in DC house fire

One person was trapped in a fire that tore through a family house in D.C. on Sunday night.

The blaze started around 10:45 p.m. on Lebaum Street near 5th Street Southeast.

D.C. Fire and EMS said it found one victim in the house after the flames had been put out. The person’s condition is unknown.

The heavy blaze started on the first floor and burned through the second floor and into the attic.

The cause of the fire is unclear. A spokesman said D.C. Fire is investigating the incident.

Additional images showing intensity of fire encountered by #DCsBravest in the 400 block of LaBaum St SE. Initial dispatch was at 10:47 PM. Approximately 12 units & 50 personnel took about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control. pic.twitter.com/zaLB0qFBcx — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 1, 2021

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.