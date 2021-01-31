CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
‘The Great Snowakening’: Large snowball fight kicks off at Smithsonian Castle

Zeke Hartner

January 31, 2021, 1:36 PM

After a two-year period with less-than-impressive amounts of snowfall, a D.C. tradition is set to make a comeback: A massive snowball fight will be held near the National Mall Sunday.

The event is being dubbed as “The Great Snowakening” by the event’s organizers, the Washington DC Snowball Fight Association.

The snowball fight officially kicked off at 3 p.m. and is set to last until 5:30 p.m.

Previous years’ events drew crowds of hundreds, but the crowd size this year may be diminished thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Team #DCSFA is excited to bring some fun into your lives with The Great Snowakening Snowball Fight at 3pm on the National Mall near the Smithsonian Castle,” the group wrote on their Facebook page. “All brave souls in the DC area are welcome to join!”

