In quiet downtown DC, protesters demand President Trump’s removal

The streets of downtown D.C. were quiet Saturday afternoon, just three days after a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Black Lives Matter Plaza, a hub for protest actions since the summer, was largely empty of demonstrators after being closed earlier in the week.

The mood was toned down compacted to several days of election protests that occurred prior to Wednesday’s events.

Curious onlookers strolled through the plaza under a light police presence as a handful of demonstrators called for Trump’s ouster from the White House.

“He must be removed, he must be impeached, he must be removed from office because he is using the power of the office to destroy all of the things that we stand for, collectively,” the Rev. William Lamar IV of Metropolitan AME Church said.

In December, members of the right wing Proud Boys extremist group removed and destroyed BLM signs from two downtown churches, including Lamar’s church at 15th and M Streets NW. The church has since filed a lawsuit against the extremist group for damaging its property.

“Proud Boys came into our yard and took down our Black Lives Matter sign, which has been replaced,” said Lamar.

Lafayette Square remains sealed off with tall security fencing. The White House security perimeter expanded with the closing of H Street on the north side of the square.