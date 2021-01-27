CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. OKs some indoor dining | Anne Arundel Co. quarantining after COVID-19 exposure | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
Georgetown University to discipline ineligible students who received COVID-19 vaccine

Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews

January 27, 2021, 7:21 AM

Georgetown University is seeking disciplinary action against students it says received the coronavirus vaccine despite not currently being eligible under D.C.’s vaccination rollout.

As it stands, the COVID-19 vaccine is only available to third- and fourth-year Georgetown medical school students because they regularly interact with patients in a health care setting.

But administrators recently learned of doses being administered to students who do not work in health care settings despite their current ineligibility, and will take action to discipline them.

“These actions run contrary to Georgetown’s values as a Jesuit institution, teaching our students to be in service to others,” a university spokesman said Tuesday, adding school officials had taken “the necessary steps” to prevent further unauthorized vaccinations.

The university did not elaborate on how the students had access to the vaccine without eligibility nor how many were involved, citing federal privacy regulations.

Georgetown does not have its own supply or allotment of vaccines, according to the school’s website, and administers them through providers authorized by the D.C. Department of Health.

The District has opened up doses for residents age 65 and older, schoolteachers, law enforcement and health care workers — albeit with an extremely constricted supply and limited appointments.

