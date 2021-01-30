CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
DC man stabbed in Anacostia after intervening in an attack

Valerie Bonk

January 30, 2021, 11:29 AM

A District man is recovering from a laceration wound to the neck after intervening in an attack in Anacostia on Friday night.

William Washington, 44, of Northeast D.C., said that an unknown suspect was attacking a woman in the 1600 block of W Street Southeast, at approximately 10:20 p.m., according to D.C. police.

When Washington attempted to intervene in the attack, he was stabbed by the suspect, police told WTOP.

Washington was transported to a hospital. No arrests have been made and the attack is under investigation, police said.

A map of the area is below.

WTOP’s Luke Garrett contributed to this report.

