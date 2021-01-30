DC man stabbed in Anacostia after intervening in an attack

A man from Northeast D.C. is recovering from a laceration wound to the neck after intervening in an attack in Anacostia on Friday night.

A District man is recovering from a laceration wound to the neck after intervening in an attack in Anacostia on Friday night.

William Washington, 44, of Northeast D.C., said that an unknown suspect was attacking a woman in the 1600 block of W Street Southeast, at approximately 10:20 p.m., according to D.C. police.

When Washington attempted to intervene in the attack, he was stabbed by the suspect, police told WTOP.

Washington was transported to a hospital. No arrests have been made and the attack is under investigation, police said.

A map of the area is below.

WTOP’s Luke Garrett contributed to this report.