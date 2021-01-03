3 killed, including teen, in 3 Southeast DC shootings

Three people were killed Thursday, including a teenager, in three separate shootings in Southeast D.C., police say.

The teen, identified by D.C. police as 15-year-old Dayvon Lewis, was found inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of 11th Place Southeast with at least one gunshot wound at about 7:10 p.m.

D.C. police said they were called to the area, a few blocks south of the Congress Heights Metro station, for the sound of gunshots.

Acting D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said it appears the teen was shot inside the vehicle a few blocks away, in the 1300 block of Congress Street.

A police report said the gunshot wound was consistent with a “gunshot in the back seat of the vehicle.”

The teen died at the scene, police said.

Two other men were also killed in separate shootings in Southeast D.C. Thursday.

Earlier in the day, police were called to the 4400 block of Third Street in Southeast at about 2:45 p.m. for the report of a shooting. The person who called 911 reported hearing an argument and then several gunshots, according to a D.C. police report.

Police found Andrew Sessions, 27, of Southeast D.C., in the second-floor landing of an apartment building with multiple gunshot wounds. Sessions was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Later on Thursday, police responded to a third shooting. Around 9:46 p.m., police were called to the 1800 block of Alabama Avenue where they found 27-year-old Damareus Scott, of Southeast D.C., with multiple gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene, police said.

No arrests have been many in any of the shootings, and there’s no word yet on whether the shootings are connected.