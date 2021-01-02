CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
2nd Capitol police officer dies off-duty Saturday

Matthew Delaney

January 10, 2021, 2:14 PM

A second U.S. Capitol Police officer who responded to the riots last week died while off-duty on Saturday, though the cause of death has not been officially announced.

The Capitol Police’s labor union announced the death of 15-year veteran of the force Howard Liebengood on Sunday.

Liebengood was one of the officers who responded to the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol led by supporters of President Donald Trump in an effort to disrupt the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College.

“We are reeling from the death of Officer Liebengood. Every Capitol Police Officer puts the security of others before their own safety and Officer Liebengood was an example of the selfless service that is the hallmark of USCP. This is a tragic day,” Gus Papathanasiou, the Capitol Police union’s chairman, said in a statement.

Liebengood has been with the Capitol police since April 2005 and was assigned to the Senate Division.

