Holiday retail displays serve as a socially distant holiday fun

While some Christmas attractions may be closed this year, window displays and other holiday lights you may not think of are up and ready for the season.

Macy’s Metro Center reveals annual holiday windows theme of “Give, Love, Believe,” giving thanks to first responders, essential workers, marchers for equality and the local community in Washington. AP/Eric Kayne Macy’s Metro Center reveals annual holiday windows theme of “Give, Love, Believe,” giving thanks to first responders, essential workers, marchers for equality and the local community in Washington. AP/Eric Kayne Macy’s Metro Center reveals annual holiday windows theme of “Give, Love, Believe,” giving thanks to first responders, essential workers, marchers for equality and the local community in Washington. AP/Eric Kayne Macy’s Metro Center reveals annual holiday windows theme of “Give, Love, Believe,” giving thanks to first responders, essential workers, marchers for equality and the local community in Washington. AP/Eric Kayne Macy’s Metro Center reveals annual holiday windows theme of “Give, Love, Believe,” giving thanks to first responders, essential workers, marchers for equality and the local community in Washington. AP/Eric Kayne Macy’s Metro Center reveals annual holiday windows theme of “Give, Love, Believe,” giving thanks to first responders, essential workers, marchers for equality and the local community in Washington. AP/Eric Kayne ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

While some Christmas attractions may be closed this year, window displays and other holiday lights you may not think of are up and ready for the season.

Macy’s has their major holiday window display up and running at Metro Center.

And it’s as socially distant as you can get. All you have to do is walk by.

“They are a constant in terms of making sure that their facades and the windows are always vibrant and inviting people in,” said Ebony Walton, Senior Operations Administrator with the Downtown DC Business Improvement District.

The Macy’s Window display at Metro Center this year takes the form of a “thank you letter to first responders, essential workers, marchers for equality and the local community who showed their grit, good humor and hopeful spirit during a tumultuous year,” Macy’s said in a press release.

“Under the overarching theme of Give, Love, Believe, the powerful and vibrant spirit of the local D.C. community will be evident as the season of joy begins,” the release said.

Walton says that the City Center is another hidden gem when it comes to looking for safe ways to enjoy holiday displays in D.C. this season.

“They have decorated as they do in the past … so they have a huge outdoor Christmas tree, and one of the things that they’re doing is activating that plaza with music,” Walton said.

She said they have a regular violinist and guitar player performing for visitors, making it a fun and safe outdoor experience.

“That’s always something that people like to just walk by and peruse and just enjoy these outdoor snowflake lights,” Walton said.

And she encourages more businesses to put some lights up.

There’s still time.

“Businesses should be lighting up their facades and their windows so that people know that the lights are on, the holidays are open and we are ready and welcome to receive you,” Walton said.

She encourages people to visit and shop local these holidays to support local businesses during the pandemic.

“I think that these kind of activities, these holiday displays and these outdoor experiences help us remember the spirit of the holiday and the spirit of why it’s so important to connect and remember our neighbors whether they’re near or far,” she said.