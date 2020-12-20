DC teen faces murder charge in October homicide

A D.C. teenager has been charged with murder after he was arrested in the death of a man who was shot and killed in the Brightwood neighborhood on Oct. 1.

Deon Walters, 17, of Northwest was arrested Friday and charged as an adult with first-degree murder, D.C. police said.

Police found Arthur Daniels IV, 42, of Northwest with several gunshot wounds in the 6200 block of Eighth Street Northwest around 4:35 p.m. on Oct 1.

Daniels was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The area where the homicide happened is below.