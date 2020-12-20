CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » Washington, DC News » DC teen faces murder…

DC teen faces murder charge in October homicide

Matt Small

December 20, 2020, 6:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A D.C. teenager has been charged with murder after he was arrested in the death of a man who was shot and killed in the Brightwood neighborhood on Oct. 1.

Deon Walters, 17, of Northwest was arrested Friday and charged as an adult with first-degree murder, D.C. police said.

Police found Arthur Daniels IV, 42, of Northwest with several gunshot wounds in the 6200 block of Eighth Street Northwest around 4:35 p.m. on Oct 1.

Daniels was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The area where the homicide happened is below.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Congress averts shutdown; fight continues over pandemic aid

Lawmakers ask for GAO's help to identify 'burrowing' over last 4 years

NDAA Trump threatens to veto gives CISA tools to fight ‘hack of the decade'

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up