DC man arrested after girl suffers life threatening injuries; 2nd suspect sought

Melissa Howell

December 28, 2020, 6:14 AM

D.C. police are searching for Maurice Meniefield, 28, of Northeast, after an incident that left a girl with life-threatening injuries.

Police said he is wanted on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant for first-degree cruelty to children.

Quanice Meniefield, 25, of Northeast, was already arrested and charged with second-degree cruelty to children after being arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 23, by police detectives.

The two men are related to the victim, police said.

The alleged incident happened in Northwest, on the 500 block of Harvard Street earlier that day. Police said detectives responded to a residence there for the report of “a child suffering from visible trauma” at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division located the victim, a “juvenile female” with life-threatening injuries, at a residence in the 1200 block of 49th Street in Northeast, police said.

She is being treated for her injuries, and is currently in “stable condition,” police said.

Police ask anyone who has knowledge of this incident to contact them at 202-727-9099 or via text at 50411. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to Maurice Meniefield’s arrest.

