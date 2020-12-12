CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
Arrest made in shooting death of driver in Northeast DC

Zeke Hartner

December 12, 2020, 3:54 PM

A D.C. man was arrested Saturday after a Friday afternoon shooting that left another man dead in Northeast.

D.C. police said they arrested 26-year-old Jamall Thornton, of Northeast, charging him with Second-Degree murder for the death of 35-year-old Antoine Pierce, of District Heights, Maryland.

Around 4 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a traffic incident at the intersection of 21st Street and Benning Road NE. When they arrived, they found Pierce suffering from gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

There was an infant in the car at the time, but police said the baby was unharmed.

The case is still being investigated and anyone with information is being asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text anonymous information to the department’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.

