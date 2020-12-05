CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming Va. restrictions | Prince George's Co. new restrictions | Loudoun Co. Public Schools to go all-virtual | Latest test results
Home » Washington, DC News » Amazon delivery van stolen…

Amazon delivery van stolen in Northeast DC robbery

Zeke Hartner

December 5, 2020, 9:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

An Amazon delivery van was stolen in a robbery committed by four suspects on Friday afternoon, according to a report by D.C. police.

The driver of the Blue cargo van delivered a package near the Grant Park neighborhood in Northeast D.C. around 2:30 p.m. when four men cornered her, police said.

Police said one of the suspects reportedly told the driver “Give me the keys or Imma pull it out,” with his hand tucked inside his hoodie.

The driver handed over the keys and two of the suspects got into the van and drove off, while the other two followed in a white SUV.

The van was later located parked at 5554 B Street in Southeast and the two suspects inside the stolen vehicle got into the SUV, police said.

The SUV was later found in an alley in Northeast with two opened packages outside the vehicle.

Witnesses said the suspects then fled toward Clay Terrace.

The driver of the Amazon van refused medical attention at the scene, according to the police report.

A map of where the stolen van was found is below.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

USPS, CBP get ‘incomplete’ from Congress on stopping opioids in the mail

Biden taps Rice as domestic policy adviser, McDonough for VA

Watchdog faults VA chief over handling of sex assault report

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up