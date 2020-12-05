Amazon delivery van stolen in Northeast DC robbery

An Amazon delivery van was stolen in a robbery committed by four suspects on Friday afternoon, according to a report by D.C. police.

An Amazon delivery van was stolen in a robbery committed by four suspects on Friday afternoon, according to a report by D.C. police.

The driver of the Blue cargo van delivered a package near the Grant Park neighborhood in Northeast D.C. around 2:30 p.m. when four men cornered her, police said.

Police said one of the suspects reportedly told the driver “Give me the keys or Imma pull it out,” with his hand tucked inside his hoodie.

The driver handed over the keys and two of the suspects got into the van and drove off, while the other two followed in a white SUV.

The van was later located parked at 5554 B Street in Southeast and the two suspects inside the stolen vehicle got into the SUV, police said.

The SUV was later found in an alley in Northeast with two opened packages outside the vehicle.

Witnesses said the suspects then fled toward Clay Terrace.

The driver of the Amazon van refused medical attention at the scene, according to the police report.

A map of where the stolen van was found is below.