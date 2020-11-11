CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Unprecedented surge’ in cases possible after Thanksgiving | Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | Latest coronavirus test results
DC police arrest suspect accused of armed carjacking caught on livestream

Ken Duffy | @KenDuffyNews

November 11, 2020, 7:55 PM

D.C. police arrested a man suspected of committing an armed carjacking while the victim was doing a Facebook Live inside a vehicle.

Police said 21-year-old Jamal Hunter is believed to be the same person seen during the livestream shouting and shoving 38-year-old Warkwa Anagaw out of his parked car in Northeast D.C. on Sept. 27.

Anagaw was speaking to followers live through his phone, which sat in a cradle on the vehicle’s dashboard, along Kennedy Street NE when at least two men forced their way inside, yelling at Anagaw to get out, and then drove off.

The Facebook Live continued, and the driver eventually realized the camera was on him during the ongoing stream and tore the phone down from the cradle.

Anagaw’s car was later found abandoned by authorities without the keys.

Hunter appeared for an arraignment hearing soon after his arrest on an armed carjacking charge and is due back in court Nov. 17.

Police say the case remains under investigation.

