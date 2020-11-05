THANKSGIVING NEWS: Many flying for holiday | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather | WTOP Traffic
5 injured in Southwest DC crash involving ambulance

Luke Garrett | @luke_e_garrett

November 24, 2020, 1:32 AM

Five people were sent to the hospital after a Monday night crash involving an ambulance in Southwest D.C.

The collision between the ambulance and a passenger car occurred around 10:10 p.m. Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue near Atlantic Street Southwest.

All three men in the car were seriously injured, one critically, and the two EMT’s were also hurt, D.C. Fire spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.

The ambulance was not responding to a call when the crash happened.

Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue near Atlantic Street was closed for a few hours as a hazmat team cleaned a gas spill caused by the crash.

