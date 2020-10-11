Police identify 3 men killed within 10 minutes Saturday in Northeast DC shootings

Police on Sunday afternoon identified the three men who were killed in two separate shootings in Northeast D.C. on Friday and released more details on their killings.

Just after 2 p.m. Saturday, D.C. police said officers responded to the 1700 block of Irving Street, NE, near the Woodridge Neighborhood Library, for a report of a burglary and shots fired. Police found Northeast D.C. residents 59-year-old Marcus Nelson and 39-year-old Simmeon Williams both shot dead at the scene.

Just 10 minutes later another shooting happened in the 4500 block of Quarles Street, NE in the Kenilworth neighborhood. Police said 25-year-old Northeast D.C. resident Darnell Mack was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

D.C. police continue to investigate both shootings.