CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC rec centers to reopen Tuesday | Judge: DC church can hold services | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Washington, DC News » Police identify 3 men…

Police identify 3 men killed within 10 minutes Saturday in Northeast DC shootings

Thomas Robertson

October 11, 2020, 1:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police on Sunday afternoon identified the three men who were killed in two separate shootings in Northeast D.C. on Friday and released more details on their killings.

Just after 2 p.m. Saturday, D.C. police said officers responded to the 1700 block of Irving Street, NE, near the Woodridge Neighborhood Library, for a report of a burglary and shots fired. Police found Northeast D.C. residents 59-year-old Marcus Nelson and 39-year-old Simmeon Williams both shot dead at the scene.

Just 10 minutes later another shooting happened in the 4500 block of Quarles Street, NE in the Kenilworth neighborhood. Police said 25-year-old Northeast D.C. resident Darnell Mack was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

D.C. police continue to investigate both shootings.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up