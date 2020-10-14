New Navy museum planned for DC

The Navy has plans to build a new museum to replace the National Museum of the U.S. Navy in Southeast D.C., which is now closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While a specific location is not yet finalized, the Navy said “the ideal site for the new museum is in the vicinity of the historic Washington Navy Yard.”

The aim is for “a new campus-style museum to honor the service of American Sailors and enhance the public understanding of our vibrant history and heritage,” according to a Naval History and Heritage Command news release.

The Navy said it is “committed to working with the District of Columbia and other stakeholders through the necessary negotiations, environmental studies. and legislative actions that must be completed before a land deal is finalized.”

The Navy said interactive displays, including 4D theater presentations, will be among the museum’s attractions used to “highlight the history and traditions of all U.S. Navy communities.”