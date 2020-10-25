ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Firefighters save dog from Northeast DC row house fire

Matt Small

October 25, 2020, 2:45 PM

Flames from house
Fifty D.C. firefighters responded to flames coming from a Northeast row house on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 25. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)

Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
Firefighter with dog
Seen here is the dog rescued by D.C. firefighters responding to flames coming from a Northeast row house on Sunday, Oct. 25. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)

Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
Firefighter with dog
Three dogs were discovered. Only one of the animals survived the flames, according to a D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)

Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
Dog in blanket
The dog who survived Sunday’s row house fire was treated on the scene by D.C. firefighters before being handed off to the Humane Rescue Alliance. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)

Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
A dog is recovering after D.C. firefighters rescued the animal from a row house fire on Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to unfounded reports of children trapped by a fire in the 600 block of 19th Street, Northeast at 10:20 a.m., according to D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo.

No people were in the home when firefighters arrived, but three dogs were discovered. Only one of the animals survived the flames, Maggiolo said.

Fifty firefighters responded to the flames, which were contained to the two-story home due to “aggressive interior firefighting,” the fire department tweeted.


The fire department said the flames were under control by 11:16 a.m. and investigators were trying to determine the cause.

The surviving dog was treated on the scene by firefighters before being handed off to the Humane Rescue Alliance.

WTOP’s Luke Garrett contributed to this report.

