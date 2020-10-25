Firefighters save dog from Northeast DC row house fire

A dog is recovering after D.C. firefighters rescued the animal from a row house fire on Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to unfounded reports of children trapped by a fire in the 600 block of 19th Street, Northeast at 10:20 a.m., according to D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo.

No people were in the home when firefighters arrived, but three dogs were discovered. Only one of the animals survived the flames, Maggiolo said.

Fifty firefighters responded to the flames, which were contained to the two-story home due to “aggressive interior firefighting,” the fire department tweeted.

Update Working Fire 600 block 19th St NE. Had heavy fire 1st floor rear 2 story row house. Fire knocked down. Reports of people trapped gratefully proved unfounded. #DCsBravest rescued 1 dog but sadly 2 others are deceased. pic.twitter.com/VApUiQFkda — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) October 25, 2020



The fire department said the flames were under control by 11:16 a.m. and investigators were trying to determine the cause.

The surviving dog was treated on the scene by firefighters before being handed off to the Humane Rescue Alliance.

WTOP’s Luke Garrett contributed to this report.