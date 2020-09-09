CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Getting the flu and COVID-19? It's possible | Poll: Mental health among young adults | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Washington, DC News » White GWU professor who…

White GWU professor who admitted to lying about being Black resigns

Abigail Constantino

September 9, 2020, 5:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A white professor at a D.C. university who admitted to lying about being Black has resigned.

Jessica A. Krug resigned from her position at the history department at The George Washington University effective immediately, the university announced Wednesday.

The university earlier announced that Krug would not be teaching this semester while it reviewed the situation.

Faculty members of the university’s history department said in statement last week that they were “shocked and appalled” by Krug’s admission on Medium, where she penned her confession.

“With her conduct, Dr. Krug has raised questions about the veracity of her own research and teaching,” the statement said.

They called on her to resign. And, if she did not, they recommended rescinding her tenure and terminating her appointment.

Krug said that throughout her adult life, she assumed various identities, including claiming, “North African Blackness, then U.S.-rooted Blackness, then Caribbean-rooted Bronx Blackness.” But she was, in fact, a white Jewish woman from suburban Kansas City.

Krug also said that she had been battling some “unaddressed mental health demons,” but said that these do not explain, justify, condone or excuse what she had done.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up