CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Washington Monument to reopen Oct. 1 | Feds to ship rapid tests in bid to reopen K-12 schools | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » Washington, DC News » Suspect robs 3 DC-area…

Suspect robs 3 DC-area banks within 3 hours

Dick Uliano

September 30, 2020, 3:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
D.C. Police are looking for a suspect who robbed two banks and almost ransacked a third in within a three-hour span. (Courtesy D.C. Police)

Within three hours Tuesday afternoon, one man turned three different banks in D.C. into crime scenes.

A suspect robbed two banks and almost ransacked a third, and D.C. police are asking the public for help.

It began at approximately 12:18 p.m. when a man tried to rob the Wells Fargo Bank in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE.

D.C. police said he passed a note to the teller demanding money. However, the suspect ran away without receiving any funds.

Less than an hour later, at around 1:14 p.m., detectives say the same man held up another Wells Fargo Bank in the 600 block of H Street NE. The suspect followed the same process as before, but this time, the teller complied with his note and handed over the money.

Finally, the man struck again around 2:30 p.m. at a third Wells Fargo Bank in the 1900 block of 14th Street NW. The teller provided the suspect with the money after reading his written demand.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect wearing a black t-shirt, a grey sweater and a mask over his face while driving a newer model gray Tesla.

More photos are on D.C. Police’s webpage.

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the man responsible.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up