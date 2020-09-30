Suspect robs 3 DC-area banks within 3 hours

Within three hours Tuesday afternoon, one man turned three different banks in D.C. into crime scenes.

A suspect robbed two banks and almost ransacked a third, and D.C. police are asking the public for help.

It began at approximately 12:18 p.m. when a man tried to rob the Wells Fargo Bank in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE.

D.C. police said he passed a note to the teller demanding money. However, the suspect ran away without receiving any funds.

Less than an hour later, at around 1:14 p.m., detectives say the same man held up another Wells Fargo Bank in the 600 block of H Street NE. The suspect followed the same process as before, but this time, the teller complied with his note and handed over the money.

Finally, the man struck again around 2:30 p.m. at a third Wells Fargo Bank in the 1900 block of 14th Street NW. The teller provided the suspect with the money after reading his written demand.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect wearing a black t-shirt, a grey sweater and a mask over his face while driving a newer model gray Tesla.

More photos are on D.C. Police’s webpage.

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the man responsible.