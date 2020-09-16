RUTH BADER GINSBURG, 1933-2020: Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick | How Ginsburg's death could reshape the election | How to honor RBG by supporting her favorite causes
Suspect in Mt. Pleasant hit-and-run got into idling delivery vehicle, police say

Abigail Constantino

September 16, 2020, 6:14 PM

crash
Debris can be seen from a hit-and-run that sent two children and two adults to the hospital in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (WTOP/Dick Uliano)

The suspect in a hit-and-run in D.C.’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood that sent two adults and two children to the hospital got into an empty, idling delivery vehicle.

D.C. police said a delivery driver left his vehicle running on 18th Street Northwest near Newton Street Northwest, when the suspect got in it just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspect then struck the male delivery driver, a woman and two children, both under the age of 10, with the car, before getting out and fleeing on foot.

Police have not yet identified or arrested the suspect, and they are in the process of getting video and images to be released to the public.

“We would also like to remind the public to never leave their cars idling or unattended with the keys inside because we have seen a number of auto thefts recently,” a police spokeswoman said.

Below is a map of the area where the hit-and-run happened.

