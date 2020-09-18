Smoke from western fires leaves DC area, but it may return

The high-altitude smoke that hung over much of the East Coast this week dissipated with Thursday’s arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Sally and a cold front.

The high-altitude smoke that hung over much of the East Coast this week dissipated with Thursday’s arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Sally and a cold front.

But the fires in California and other western states are still burning and the smoke may come back.

National Weather Service meteorologists say that winds from the north are dispersing the smoke that hovered over the Washington region and other eastern cities this week.

The smoke from fires burning in western states was carried east across the continent by the jet stream. It caused dramatic sunrises and sunsets and is also keeping daytime temperatures down.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.