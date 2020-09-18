CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. to begin some in-person classes | Experts warn about flu, virus 'twin-demic' | US death toll hits 200,000
Home » Washington, DC News » Smoke from western fires…

Smoke from western fires leaves DC area, but it may return

The Associated Press

September 18, 2020, 12:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The high-altitude smoke that hung over much of the East Coast this week dissipated with Thursday’s arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Sally and a cold front.

But the fires in California and other western states are still burning and the smoke may come back.

National Weather Service meteorologists say that winds from the north are dispersing the smoke that hovered over the Washington region and other eastern cities this week.

The smoke from fires burning in western states was carried east across the continent by the jet stream. It caused dramatic sunrises and sunsets and is also keeping daytime temperatures down.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up