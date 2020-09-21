Man dead after Southeast DC crash

A man is dead after a crash near the Sousa Bridge in Southeast D.C. on Sunday night.

D.C. police say the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. when his vehicle hit a pole on Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast in the Hill East neighborhood.

He died at the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.