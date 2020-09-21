RUTH BADER GINSBURG, 1933-2020: Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick | How Ginsburg's death could reshape the election | How to honor RBG by supporting her favorite causes
Man dead after Southeast DC crash

Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP

September 21, 2020, 9:33 AM

A man is dead after a crash near the Sousa Bridge in Southeast D.C. on Sunday night.

D.C. police say the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. when his vehicle hit a pole on Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast in the Hill East neighborhood.

He died at the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

