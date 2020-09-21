Man dead after Southeast DC crash

A man is dead after a crash near the Sousa Bridge in Southeast D.C. on Sunday night.
A man is dead after a crash near the Sousa Bridge in Southeast D.C. on Sunday night.
D.C. police say the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. when his vehicle hit a pole on Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast in the Hill East neighborhood.
He died at the scene.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Below is a map of the area where it happened.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.