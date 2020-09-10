DC names partner company for RFK Stadium demolition project

The process of demolishing D.C.'s iconic RFK Stadium continues, and a local construction company was named Thursday to help move it forward.

The process of razing D.C.’s iconic RFK Stadium continues, and a local construction company was named Thursday to help move it forward.

Events DC, the District’s convention and sports authority, said the Gilbane Building Company has been selected as a partner.

“We’re excited to bring locally based construction management firm Gilbane on board as a partner to begin plans to demolish RFK Stadium,” Gregory A. O’Dell, president and CEO of Events DC, said in a news release.

“While it is bittersweet to see this treasured 59-year-old stadium go, we look forward to paving the way for the future of this historic site, building on the stadium’s legacy and re-imagining the full 190-acre campus with amenities for residents and visitors to enjoy.”

Events DC said the project’s total budget is estimated at $20 million.

Gilbane’s role in the demolition will be to “provide cost, schedule and expertise” during the project, according to the release.

The company has previously worked on D.C. projects at Walter Reed, DC General Family Shelter and St. Elizabeths East Campus.

“We are excited to partner again with Events DC on another historic project in the District,” said Matt Sarver, vice president at Gilbane Building Company. “Gilbane has a long history working in Washington, D.C., and we are honored to be a part of the final chapter of the RFK Memorial Stadium.”

Actual demolition of the stadium is expected to begin in 2022.