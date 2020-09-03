CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC still worried about virus cases | Worries about virus spike during Labor Day weekend | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Washington, DC News » DC Fire Chief Dean retires

DC Fire Chief Dean retires

Jack Pointer

September 3, 2020, 8:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C.’s Fire and EMS Chief Gregory Dean is retiring.

Spokesman Doug Buchanan confirmed multiple reports that Dean, who joined the District’s Fire and EMS Department in 2015, would be stepping down. No reason was provided in the decision.

Dean’s arrival came as the department struggled with lagging response times for emergency medical services.

The District has since made progress with the help of a private ambulance company and by directing more non-emergency patients toward rideshares.

Before coming to D.C., Dean had served for a decade as the Fire EMS chief in Seattle.

Multiple sources tell WTOP that Assistant Chief John Donnelly will replace the 70-year-old on an acting basis.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up