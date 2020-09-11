DC driver accused of intentionally hitting, killing cyclist arrested

On Thursday, officers arrested and charged Eric Beasley, 29, of Southwest D.C. with first-degree murder for the Sept. 4 killing of 45-year-old David Farewell.

Police in D.C. found and arrested a driver who they say intentionally hit and killed a cyclist last week.

Beasley intentionally followed and hit Farewell with his vehicle while Farewell was riding his bike in Anacostia, according to police.

Minutes before he struck the cyclist, Beasley was at a Mobil Gas station, according to a witness, who told police Beasley approached her at the gas station. The police report said Farewell told Beasley the woman was his child’s mother and to stop talking to her.

But, according to the report, Beasley did the opposite. The woman told police that Beasley began harassing the couple and followed them as they rode their bikes away from the station and down Young Street SE.

That’s when the woman told investigators Beasley struck Farewell with his car and continued driving, dragging Farewell’s bike with him, the report said.

Farewell was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.