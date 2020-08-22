CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Pedestrian dies after collapsing in road, being struck by car in DC

Valerie Bonk

August 22, 2020, 3:21 PM

A man has died after he collapsed in the road and was then struck by a car in D.C. on Friday night.

Matthew Swearingen, 37, of Los Angeles, California, died after being rushed to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Police say that at 11:12 p.m., Swearingen was walking at the intersection of 16th Street and L Street Northwest when he collapsed into the road. A vehicle traveling eastbound on L Street Northwest then drove over Swearingen, according to police.

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating the incident. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the tip to 50411.

