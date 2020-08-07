CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fall school plans | Jazz festival at beach postponed | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Washington, DC News » Headstrong fox freed from…

Headstrong fox freed from DC fence

Matt Small

August 7, 2020, 8:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Fox with head trapped in gate
Animal control officers were called to a Northwest D.C. home after this fox was discovered with its head stuck in a metal gate on Wednesday, Aug. 5. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance via Twitter)

Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance via Twitter
Fox with soapy ears
This fox was freed from the metal gate of a Northwest D.C. home by animal control officers on Wednesday, Aug. 5. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance via Twitter)

Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance via Twitter
(1/2)
Fox with head trapped in gate
Fox with soapy ears

A fox that got its head stuck in the fence of a District home is once again roaming the D.C. area.

A Northwest D.C. homeowner Wednesday called the Humane Rescue Alliance about a fox that had its head wedged between the rods of a metal gate.

Elesha Young and Christina Best of the Humane Rescue Alliance arrived at the scene on Albermarle Street around 7 a.m.

Using soap to lubricate the animal’s head, the officers managed to free the captive creature, HRA said in a tweet.

After assessing that the animal was unharmed by the incident, it was released back into the wild.

The fox was last seen heading toward nearby Rock Creek Park, according to Washingtonian.

Officers determined the animal was about a year old.

 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up