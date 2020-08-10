DC updates high-risk coronavirus states list, removes Delaware

D.C. updated its list of high-risk coronavirus states Monday, removing Delaware — the beaches of which are a top destination for summer vacationers from the District.

Ohio and Washington state were also removed.

Alaska, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Minnesota are the newest additions to D.C.’s high-risk list.

There are a total of 29 states on the District’s high-risk list.

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s order to self-quarantine for 14 days remains in place for those traveling to the District from the following states:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

Bowser’s order stipulates that anyone coming to the District from a high-risk state for non-essential activities will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days from their arrival.

The next update on high-risk states is slated for Aug. 24.

DC coronavirus numbers

The District reported 54 new coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the total to 12,807.

No new deaths were reported. D.C.’s death toll stands at 591.

Track the District’s coronavirus data online.

